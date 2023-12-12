Fanboy Shah Rukh Khan's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth: 'Big Hugs From Me'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wish for superstar Rajinikanth is undeniably the best thing on the Internet today. Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Dunki, wished the Jailer star on his 73rd birthday by sharing a snippet of himself from the song Lungi Dance from his 2013 film Chennai Express. In the picture shared, we can see Shah Rukh Khan bowing down in front of a poster of Rajinikanth. For the unversed, Lungi Dance, popularly known as Thalaiva tribute, is a special track in honour of Rajinikanth. Composed and sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song played during the end credits of Chennai Express. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen paying a tribute to Rajinikanth with their energetic dance moves.

In his birthday post for Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Here's wishing the inimitable legend - @rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many “all the Rajini fans!”)…Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come."

Take a look at the post below:

It is without a doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is a big fan of superstar Rajinikanth. Prior to his film Jawan's release, the actor had revealed in one of his AskSRK sessions that he had watched superstars Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Yash and Vijay's films to prep for the film. It so happened that a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his Jawan prep. "Did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it," SRK was asked. He replied, "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir, Allu Arjun ji, Rajni sir, Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too Jawan."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawanhttps://t.co/F23f2YY2sU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 73rd birthday on Tuesday. On X (previously known as Twitter), a picture of the superstar celebrating his birthday with family trended big on social media. It featured him cutting the cake with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Rajinikanth and other members of his family by his side. Take a look at the post below:

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The superstar was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer.