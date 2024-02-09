What Rajinikanth Posted For Daughter Aishwarya On Lal Salaam Release Day

Image tweeted by Rajinikanth. (courtesy: Rajinikanth)

Rajinikanth's new film, Lal Salaam, has finally hit the screens. The film marks his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial return. To mark the special day, the megastar has shared a heartwarming note on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Tamil cinema icon has also dropped a picture featuring himself and Aishwarya. In the frame, Rajinikanth is sitting in a wheelchair with Aishwarya standing behind him. In his note, which was written in Tamil, the actor said, "My anbu salaam to my beloved ‘mother' Aishwarya. I pray to the almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success." Rajinikanth also tagged Aishwarya in the post and included the hashtag "Lal Salaam."

In a recent interview with NDTV, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared insights into her experience of collaborating with her father, Rajinikanth, in Lal Salaam. She expressed, “I think for any filmmaker it is a dream come true. This happened to be because it was never in my carts, never ever imagined in the widest of dreams. So, obviously, it is a huge surreal moment, when you say action and cut for the first time. Extremely emotional as a daughter, extremely surreal as a director. And overall a blessing. Every single day of him being on the set was like a mini masterclass.”

Talking about Rajinikanth's character Moideen Bai and the essence of the film, Aishwarya Rajinikanth added, “Moideen Bai plays a very important role in the film. There is a little bit of politics that we have touched upon. There are a little bit of sports that we have touched upon. There is a lot of humanity and human relationships that we have touched upon. So I guess, the film will be a very emotional package which talks about very strong content that is the need of the hour right now.”

In addition to Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, and Nirosha Radha in key roles.