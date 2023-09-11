To Superstar Rajinikanth, A Gratitude Note From Jailer Director Nelson Dilipkumar

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: CinemaWithAB)

Rajnikanth's Jailer has been making all the right noises. The film, which marked the superstar's return to the big screens after two years, has collected more than Rs 600 crore at the box office (worldwide). The film was released on August 10. Now, director Nelson Dilipkumar has expressed his gratitude towards Rajnikanth and the rest of the crew. Nelson has also dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. The post included screenshots of a detailed letter, written by Nelson Dilipkumar. He has acknowledged Jailer's “historic success.” The 39-year-old's letter read, “I take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to everyone for making Jailer a massive success.” While extending his support to all the distributors, Nelson Dilipkumar said, “I would like to start by thanking the press and media for your constant love and support. I would also like to extend my support to all the distributors and exhibitors of Jailer.”

The director also thanked Rajinikanth for giving him “the opportunity” to work together. Nelson Dilipkumar added that Rajinikanth's dedication and energy have “always been a learning experience” for him and the entire crew of Jailer. He wrote, “Superstar Rajinikanth sir, thank you so much for the opportunity. Your energy, commitment, dedication, passion, simplicity and humbleness have always been a learning experience for me and the whole crew.” Nelson Dilipkumar added that the success of Jailer has been “the most treasured experience” of his life. “Your phenomenon has pushed boundaries, broken records and made Jailer a tremendous success. I shall cherish this to be one of the most treasured experiences of my life”, added the director.

For team Jailer, Nelson Dilipkumar said, “It was indeed a great pleasure working with you all.” He also thanked Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff for “elevating” Jailer with their presence. The letter added, “Tamannaah [Bhatia] ji, I feel so humbled by your magnanimity in accepting the role. We had a wonderful time working with you. Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, Jackie Shroff sir I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your presence has elevated Jailer to greater heights.”

As per Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer's music composer Anirudh is a “rockstar”. He said, “Rockstar Anirudh, you have always given me your love and unwavering support. Your music is the soul of Jailer. Thank you so much.”

The director concluded the letter by extending his heartfelt gratitude to all the fans.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's crime drama, Jailer, premiered on Prime Video on September 7.