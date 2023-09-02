Jailer Producer's Swanky Gift To Rajinikanth On The Film's Success

A still from the video. (courtesy: sunpictures)

Rajinikanth is riding high on the success of his film Jailer. Nelson's crime drama has crossed Rs 629 crores at the global box office, and is in no mood to slow down. In light of Jailer's stupendous success, Rajinikanth has received a BMW X7 car from Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the production house, Sun Pictures. A video of Kalanithi Maran gifting Rajinikanth the luxury car was shared by Sun Pictures on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter. The superstar had a choice between BMW X7 and BMW i7. He picked the X7 which costs around Rs 1.3 crore. In the video, Rajinikanth, dressed in his signature white kurta pajama, is seen receiving a key to the car from Kalanithi Maran. “#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar Rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand-new BMW X7 which Superstar chose,” read the tweet, shared by Sun Pictures.





Apparently, Rajinikanth also received an envelope containing “a single cheque amounting ₹ 100 crore” from Kalanithi Maran. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a picture of the producer handing over an envelope to Rajinikanth. Alongside, Vijayabalan wrote, “Info [information] coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting Rs 100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque which is up and above the already paid remuneration [Rs 110 crore] to the superstar for the movie. Total: ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest-paid actor in India.”





Even in its fourth week, Rajinikath's Jailer is still “making profit for all those involved in it.” On Friday, the film minted over Rs 3 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 629.06 crore. Sharing Jailer's box office figure (worldwide) trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “#Jailer WW Box Office The movie is still making profits each & every day for all those involved in it. ||#600CrJailer|#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| Week 1 - Rs 450.80 crore. Week 2 - Rs. 124.18 crore. Week 3 - Rs. 47.05 crore. Week 4 Day 1 - Rs. 3.92 crore. Day 2 - Rs. 3.11 crore. Total - Rs. 629.06 crore.”







Jailer released on August 10. Apart from Rajinikanth, the cast of Jailer includes Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal (special appearance), Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi. Jailer marked Rajinikanth's return to the big screens after two years. He was last seen in the 2021-release Annaatthe.

The superstar will next feature in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.