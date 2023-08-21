Jailer Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth's Film Makes Over Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: LloydMathias)

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is roaring in cinemas worldwide. The film, within 11 days of its release, has entered the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that Jailer “after its 2nd weekend (in 11 days), has crossed the ₹500 crore gross mark at the WW [Worldwide] box office….2nd movie for superstar Rajinikanth in the ₹500 crore+ club after 2.0.” Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 was a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran also starring Rajinikanth. 2.0 was released in 2018.

Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, stars Rajinikanth as retired police officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal (special appearance), Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Shivarajkumar are also part of the film. Jailer, which was released on August 10, has been backed by Sun Pictures. On Sunday, the makers shared a video of the trailer being played on the Las Vegas Strip (or Las Vegas Boulevard). The text attached to the post read, “Announcing in the Las Vegas strip that Jailer crosses more than 5 million US dollars in the USA box office. Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is unstoppable!”





The makers of Jailer had also revealed that the song Hukum from the film has become the “first-ever South Indian song to become No.1 on Spotify in India!”

Hukum has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Super Subu. You can listen to the track here:





Jailer marked Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after two years. His last film Annaatthe was released in 2021. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave 2.5 stars to the movie. He said, “In Jailer, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, a superannuated lawman played by Rajinikanth takes the law into his hands with impunity and summarily eliminates several bad guys. But the superstar isn't quite the action hero of yore although the movie has all the trappings of a blockbuster."

