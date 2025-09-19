How Singer Zubeen Garg Got His Name

Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, 52, has died in Singapore following a scuba-diving incident while attending the 4th North East India Festival.

He reportedly experienced breathing difficulties underwater, was rescued and given CPR, and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead despite intensive care efforts.

Music In The Family

Born into an Assamese Brahmin family in Tura, Meghalaya, Zubeen grew up surrounded by music. His father, Mohini Mohon Borthakur, was a magistrate but also a lyricist and poet, writing under the pen name Kapil Thakur. His mother, Late Ily Borthakur, was a singer.

Zubeen's younger sister, Jonkey Borthakur, was also an actress and singer. She, however, tragically died in a road accident in 2002 near Tezpur Assam while traveling for a stage show, an event often cited as a deeply formative loss in Zubeen's life. Several obituaries and retrospectives mention Zubeen dedicated the 2002 album Xixhu to her memory.

First Name Inspired By A Maestro

Originally named Zubeen Borthakur, his first name was chosen in homage to Zubin Mehta, the globally renowned conductor from India.

Mehta, celebrated for his long association with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and leadership of the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic, was considered one of the most influential figures in orchestral music.

For Zubeen's family, naming their son after him was a tribute to artistry and ambition, reflecting their own deep-rooted love for music.

While his given name came from a world stage, his surname was drawn from heritage. Instead of continuing with his parental surname Borthakur, he chose "Garg", the title of his Brahmin gotra. This decision gave him a distinctive identity-one that balanced global inspiration with Assamese tradition.

Who Is Zubin Mehta

Zubin Mehta was born in 1936 in Bombay to violinist Mehli Mehta. He studied conducting in Vienna under Hans Swarowsky and went on to become one of the world's most celebrated maestros. Mehta held leading posts with the Montreal Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, and shared a five-decade bond with the Israel Philharmonic, where he was named Music Director for Life.

He is recognised for his long and distinguished international career, conducting numerous orchestras and collaborating with renowned musicians, earning him numerous awards and accolades, including Grammy Awards.

His international acclaim made him a symbol of Indian talent on the global stage-one whose name found its way into the life of a young boy in Tura, who would later become Zubeen Garg.