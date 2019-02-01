How Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Are Celebrating Shamita's Birthday In Phuket

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra photographed with Shamita and others (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights -Day 1 of birthday celebrations,- Shamita wrote "Having an amazing time with this adorable bunch," Raj Kundra wrote Sarita Madhavan, Rohini Iyer are also accompanying Shilpa and Shamita

Actress Shamita Shetty has zeroed in on Phuket (Thailand) as her birthday destination. Shamita will turn 40 on February 2 and is her sister Shilpa Shetty, brother-in-law Raj Kundra and friends like Sarita Madhavan, Rohini Iyer and Akanksha Malhotra have accompanied her to Phuket. Glimpses from Shamita's pre-birthday celebrations have been shared by her on Instagram and also by other members from the gang. To make Shamita's 40th even more special, they are twinning in similar tees with a picture of Shamita imprinted on them, along with the hashtag 'Shamsters'. "Day 1 of birthday celebrations," Shamita captioned a set of pictures, adding hashtags like 'Friends Forever' and 'Friend Like Family.'

Inside Shamita Shetty's pre-birthday celebrations.

And, when with Shilpa Shetty, "yoga toh banta hai." Take a look.

"Bringing in Shamita Shetty's birthday this weekend in Phuket. Having an amazing time with this adorable bunch," Raj Kundra captioned his post.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Shamita Shetty, who currently features in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, reportedly encountered a road rage incident in Mumbai's Thane. As per a Times Of India report, was allegedly harassed verbally after a motorbike collided with her car. She filed a police complaint at Mumbai's Rabodi Police Station later.

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's 2000 film Mohabbatein, in which she was cast opposite Uday Chopra. Later, she followed it up with films like Fareb, Bewafaa, Zeher, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash. Shamita entered the TV industry with Bigg Boss 3 and was later seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.