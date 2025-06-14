<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumars Movie Continues Its Steady Run, Collects Rs 6 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's Housefull 5 has crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the box office. On day 8, the film minted Rs 6 crore at the box office.

With this, the total collection of the Tarun Mansukhani directorial stands at Rs 133.25 Crore, reported Sacnilk.

According to the report, on June 13, Housefull 5 had an overall 11.71% Hindi Occupancy. It received the maximum occupancy from the night shows at about 16.85%, followed by the afternoon shows at 12.73%, evening shows at 11.74%, and the lowest from the morning shows saw just 5.51%.

The surprising part of the movie is that the climax has two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each with a different twist, adding more to the enthusiasm. The second part had an overall 8.18% Hindi Occupancy on the second Friday, as per the same report.

Although such a decline during weekdays is quite common, it has a high chance of regaining its momentum on Saturday and Sunday. Even according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is likely to make major earnings during the second weekend due to the absence of any other big film releases.

A day earlier, Taran Adarsh, in a post on Instagram, discussed Housefull 5's first-week collection and wrote, “#Housefull5 continues to remain consistent on weekdays, maintaining a steady trend. The film is now eyeing Rs 133 cr [+/-] in its Week 1,” adding, “The absence of any major release this Friday is likely to work in its favour… Expect another jump in business over the weekend.”

Besides Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the thriller comedy has a star-studded cast. It includes Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever in key roles.

Released on June 6, Housefull 5 follows an intriguing plot wherein multiple imposters claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire, and they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.