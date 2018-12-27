Shilpa Shetty's Vacation Pics Will Give You Major Family Goals

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra and Viaan.(Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram posts will make you go green with envy. The actress, who is currently vacationing in London with her family, has been actively sharing pictures from her holiday. Shilpa, who has been accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, her son Viaan Raj Kundra and her sister Shamita Shetty, is giving us major family vacation goals. Shilpa shared pictures from her London diaries on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, the trio, dressed in all-black outfits, can be seen posing together. The picture was shared by both Shilpa and Shamita on their respective Instagram profiles. The sister duo have been treating their fans to adorable pictures along with the hashtags "winter wonderland" and "London diaries."

Screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story. Screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story.

The Dhadkan actress gave her fans a sneak peek of her family vacation. Shilpa shared a video and a few pictures from the Winter Wonderland. She captioned the post: "No December trip to London is complete without Winter Wonderland fun. Don't know how I brave the cold or these rides."

Shilpa even gave her fans a glimpse of her London-bound Christmas festivities. Shilpa shared a picture of herself along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. She wrote: "Merry Christmas Instafam... Wishing you all loads of peace, joy and love - The Kundra Family." She accompanied the post with the hashtags such as "#gratitude," #christmaswishes," "#familytime" and "#londondiaries."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the dance reality show Super Dancer. Shilpa Shetty is best-known for her performances in films such as Baazigar, Dhadkan and Life In A... Metro among others.