Shilpa Shetty Brings Festive Vibe To Instagram With Her 'Christmas Ready' Pic

Highlights Shilpa Shetty is currently in London The actress shared a picture on Instagram Shilpa Shetty was last seen as a judge in Super Dancer

Christmas celebrations are in full swing and actress Shilpa Shetty is also "Christmas ready" (at least that's what the caption says on her latest Instagram story). Shilpa couldn't hold back from sharing glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram profile. The actress set the festive mood as she posted a photo of herself along with a Christmas tree all the way from London. In the picture shared on her Instagram story, Shilpa can be seen posing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The actress can be seen dressed in blue and red striped sweater, which she paired with a pair of blue denims and brown knee-length boots. She accompanied the post with hashtags like "London diaries" and "Christmas ready."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Christmas special post here:

A screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story A screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story

Seems like Christmas festivities started for Shilpa Shetty a few days earlier. On Sunday, the actress treated her fans to a fun video, which she captioned: "Santa and Basanti... Riding on a one horse sleigh. Jingle Bells Jingle bells. Chal Dhanno." She accompanied the post with hashtags like "London diaries," "Christmas spirit," and "family time."

Check out the video here:

Shipa Shetty was last seen as a judge in dance reality show Super Dancer. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar. She is best-known for her performances in films such Dhadkan and Life In A... Metro among others. Shilpa Shetty has also appeared as a judge on several shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

