Christmas 2018: From Inaaya To Viaan Raj Kunda, Here's How Little Ones Are Celebrating

Highlights Farah Khan also Instagrammed photos of her kids There's also a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit's celebrations with her family Karisma Kapoor celebrated Christmas with her kids

Hey Folks! Its's Christmas today and celebrations are in full swing - which means that social media is bombarded with pictures- From family celebrations ,to showbiz parties, but who loves Christmas more than children, which is why we have handpicked a few of our favourite pictures from star kids' Christmas diaries. Several Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan and Soha Ali Khan have shared pictures from their kids' Christmas celebrations on social media. Soha posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya, playing with a Christmas tree, while Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan sent greetings all the way from London.

Soha shared a super cute picture of her daughter Inaaya, who could be seen playing with a Christmas tree. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen wearing a pink jacket and a cap. Soha captioned the post: "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"

Madhuri Dixit's Christmas wish also featured her sons Raayan and Arin and her husband Sriram Madhav Nene. "Holidays mean spending time with family! Make the most of it. Wishing you all a merry Christmas and happy holiday," wrote Madhuri Dixit.

Karisma Kapoor also gave us a glimpse of how she celebrated Christmas with her son Kiaan and her daughter Samiera. "Getting the babies to pose," she captioned her Instagram story.

Another adorable Christmas greeting came from Shilpa Shetty, who is currently holidaying in London. Shilpa shared a super cute picture of herself along with her son Viaan and her husband Raj Kundra. The trio can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits in the picture and she captioned it: "Merry Christmas Instafam... Wishing you all loads of peace, joy and love." She accompanied the post with hashtags like "gratitude," "Christmas wishes," "family time" and "London diaries."

Filmmaker Farah Khan's post perfectly encapsulates the essence of Christmas. Farah shared a picture of her children Czar, Anya and Diva, who can be seen sitting around the Christmas tree. Farah, in her caption revealed that the picture was taken before the gifts were opened by the kids. "Pre gift opening/tearing. Merry Christmas."

