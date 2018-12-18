Madhuri Dixit Asks The Internet To Guess Her Holiday Destination; Correct Answer Awaited

Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit held the Internet's attention after she shared a picture of herself and her husband Sriram Madhav Nene from inside a flight on Tuesday afternoon. In her post, the 51-year-old actress revealed that she is all set for a family getaway and we could totally see the excitement on her face in the picture. However, Madhuri kept her Instafam engaged by asking them to guess where she is headed. "It is gonna be a long flight for a year end family getaway! Can you guess where am I headed?" she asked her fans. Needless to say, the post was full of comments. Some curious fans kept guessing the destination. "Is it Australia or USA?" "I think New Zealand," "could be UAE," read a few comments. Another fan wrote: "Wherever you go, that place will become more beautiful." Meanwhile, fans also wished the actress a happy journey. "Wherever you go, have a safe and a great journey," wrote a fan. "Have a great time and a wonderful vacation," read another comment.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit treated her fans to pictures from her Spain vacation. In one of the pictures, she could be seen riding Segway on the streets of Madrid along with her husband Sriram Nene and her younger son Rayaan.

ICYMI, here's the picture:

A few months ago, Madhuri shared a picture of herself on World Tourism Day and wrote: "To travel is to experience, learn and embrace the unknown! Fill your life with adventures and watch yourself become a storyteller."

Here's another picture from Madhuri Dixit's Spain vacation:

Madhuri Dixit will next be seen in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and she has also been roped in for Abhishek Varman's Kalank in the role that Sridevi was originally cast in. Madhuri Dixit recently voiced Mowgli's wolf mother Nisha in Netflix's Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.