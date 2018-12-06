Madhuri Dixit Brings Back Nineties Nostalgia With Ram Lakhan Throwback Pic

The cast of 1989 film Ram Lakhan (Image courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit has arrived with her best bet for this Throwback Thursday - a picture of herself with the entire cast of 1989 film Ram Lakhan. The picture features Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover, Rakhee, Paresh Rawal, Saeed Jaffrey and Anu Kapoor. The photograph shared by Madhuri Dixit was initially posted by Jackie Shroff on his Instagram timeline. "Happy times last forever! I have such fond memories of Ram Lakhan. Thanks Jackie Shroff For this lovely picture," Madhuri Dixit captioned the photo. Directed by Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff (Ram) played Anil Kapoor's (Lakhan) elder brother in the film. Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit played the love interest of Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor respectively. Rakhee played the role of Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor's mother while Amrish Puri was the antagonist in the film. Madhuri Dixit brought back the Nineties nostalgia with this throwback picture form the sets of Ram Lakhan.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will bring back the film on the big screen again. Karan Johar in 2014 had announced that he will collaborate with Rohit Shetty and Mukta Arts (owned by Subhash Ghai) to revamp the 1989 film.

Madhuri Dixit is a fan of throwback photos and the actress often treats her Instafam with million dollar pictures from the past? Or the photograph of herself from a photoshoot in the late Nineties or early Twenties?

#ThrowbackThursday A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Oct 4, 2018 at 2:48am PDT

Madhuri shared a photo on her Instagram timeline and captioned it: "How wonderful it feels, to look back at such priceless moments of pure happiness." The Internet couldn't miss Madhuri's striking resemblance with Madhubala in the picture.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is part of Netflix's upcoming Mowgli film, titled Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, in which she is voicing the character of Mowgli's wolf mother Nisha. She is alsopart of Abhishek Varman's Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

