Actress Shamita Shetty Allegedly Abused In Road Rage Incident: Report

Shamita Shetty photographed in Mumbai

Actress Shamita Shetty reportedly encountered a road rage incident in Mumbai's Thane recently, following which she filed a police complaint at Mumbai's Rabodi Police Station, reported Times Of India. As per the report, the 39-year-old actress was harassed verbally after a motorbike allegedly collided with Shamita Shetty's car. The biker was also reportedly accompanied by two friends, who were riding pillion. TOI states that after the biker allegedly rammed into the car, Shamita Shetty's driver Darshan Sawant stepped out to inspect the damage when the bikers stopped to initiate a brawl. They reportedly manhandled and slapped the driver at the location near Viviana Mall in Thane.

In the police complaint, Darshan Sawant also reported being threatened by the bikers, reported TOI. The incident reportedly took place around 1:30 on Tuesday afternoon. However, no one was injured in the incident, TOI quoted the police as saying.

In the case registered against the three accusers at the Rabodi Police Station, Ms Shetty's driver provided the details of the vehicle in concern, reports TOI: "The police have registered a case against the three yet-to-be-identified persons, whose vehicle details have been provided by Shetty's driver, Darshan Sawant, in his complaint at the Rabodi police station." While the three bikers are yet to be identified, the bike has been tracked, the police told TOI.

Shamita Shetty is the younger daughter of Surendra and Sunanda Shetty's two daughters. Her elder sister Shilpa Shetty is also an actress, producer and fitness enthusiast. Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with 2000's Mohabbatein, in which she was cast opposite Uday Chopra. She has worked in films such as Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse, Cash and Zeher.