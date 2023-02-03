Samantha Ruth Prabhu On The Sets Of Citadel. Bonus - Varun Dhawan

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who often documents her personal and professional milestones on Instagram, did something similar on Friday. The actress shared a set of pictures, summing up how she spent her January. It included shooting for Russo Brothers' project Citadel (the Indian instalment of which is being directed by Raj and DK), working out routinely and completing other work commitments. “January,” Samantha captioned the post with a white heart icon. The first photo shows her sipping coffee with Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan, her The Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK, as well as scriptwriter Sita R Menon, who is known for her work on Go Goa Gone and Shor In The City. The next slide features the actress resting on a bed, followed by a monochrome photo of Samantha from the Citadel set.

In the fourth photo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen smiling ear-to-ear while posing with her trainer in the gym. The second last image is from the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, where she looks photo-ready in an ivory saree. The last page from the actress' album is a note, which read, “Take a deep breath, papa. I promise you it's gonna be ok soon. You've seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them. You stopped thinking, you distracted yourself, you put one foot in front of the other and walked… you got the job done. It's incredible how you did it. I am so frikkin proud of how you kept doing it. And you should be proud of yourself too. You're strong. Play Octordle (sic).”

In the last slide, Samantha tagged her good friend and actor-director Rahul Ravindran, The duo have worked together in U-Turn (2018) and Moscowin Kavery (2010). Soon after Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her January photo dump, her friends and colleagues expressed love and admiration in the comments section. Raj and DK commented, “Wow… a lot happened in Jan!” Rahul Ravindran also reacted to the post and called the actress a “champion.” Samantha replied to his comment with black heart icons.

Actresses Raashii Khanna and Regina Cassandra dropped heart icons while Ruhani Sharma described Samantha as the “strongest woman.” Singer Chinmayi Sripada and fashion designer Preetham Jukalker also dropped red heart icons for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the comments section.

See the actress' post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, earlier this week, shared an update about Citadel. She unveiled her first look from the series and wrote, “The mission is on (fire icon). We have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel.”





Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. In one of her Instagram posts, she informed her fans about taking a short break from work to focus on her health. Her film Shaakunthalam will open in theatres on February 17. Apart from the Gunasekhar directorial, she will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi.