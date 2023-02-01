Citadel First Look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Ready For Her Mission

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to rule the entertainment world and we have proof. After entertaining fans with her work in films, she won hearts as the antagonist in the web series, Family Man 2. Now, Samantha will be seen in another web show – the Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' project Citadel. The actress will star opposite Varun Dhawan in the thriller. Samantha shared a post on Instagram making the announcement. In the caption, she wrote, “The mission is on. We have started rolling for the Indian instalment of Citadel.” In the pic, Samantha is seen wearing a leather jacket and black jeans. She has tagged Varun Dhawan and directors Raj and DK in the post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last web seriesFamily Man was also directed by Raj and DK.

Speaking about the role to Variety, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian instalment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun for the first time on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him.”

Raj and DK said that they could not be “happier to have her (Samantha) on board.” Meanwhile, Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci will feature in the first series to launch in the Citadel universe.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis last year. The actress took a brief break from work to focus on her health. However, during this period, her films continued to release. Her last release Yasodha was well received. She will be seen next in Shaakunthalam based on Kalidasa's Abhigyanam Shakuntalam. The film, which also features Dev Mohan, will release on February 17.

That's not all. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.