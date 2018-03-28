How Salman Khan Is Like Rajinikanth, As Explained By Prabhu Deva Prabhu Deva has worked with both Salman Khan and Rajinikanth in his career as a filmmaker, choreographer and actor

"Salman Khan is a lot like Rajinikanth," Prabhu Deva told mid-day . Prabhu Deva has worked with both the 52-year-old superstar and 67-year-old megastar in his career as a filmmaker, choreographer and actor. Prabhu Deva, who is best known as a choreographer and much loved for the films he has helmed, will be directing Salman Khan in the eagerly anticipated. Prabhu Deva has also worked with the Thalaivaar in- he was the choreographer and also made an appearance as a dancer in Rajinikanth's 2002 Tamil film. Ahead of the release of Prabhu Deva's, it was also said that the film may have been inspired by Rajinikanth'sas a tribute to the Thalaivaar.Talking about his hero in, Prabhu Deva told mid-day : "He is hard-working and comforting. One will want to have a conversation with him about anything. He's a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we're mesmerised nonetheless."Prabhu Deva shared an updated about Dabangg 3 and said promised plenty of action in the film: "We should take the project on floors soon. It's going to be an out-and-out Salman Khan film. There will be a lot of action," mid-day quoted him as saying. "I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it," he added.will see Salman Khan return to play the feisty cop Chulbul Pandey while Sonakshi Sinha will feature as his wife Rajjo Arbaaz Khan, who plays Chulbul Pandey's brother in theseries of films (which were huge box office hits) will take the producer's role yet again for the third part. Salman Khan is expected to wrap filmingthis month and begin shootingin July. Salman was last seen inwhile Rajinikanth will next be seen in gangster drama