How Ram Charan Prepped For 'Rambo-Inspired Body' For Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Ram Charan on the sets of Vinaya Vidheya Rama (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has undergone rigorous training for his upcoming film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, also starring Kiara Advani. For the project, Ram Charan said it was his director's idea to have a "Rambo type of body." The actor has been trained by celebrity fitness instructor Rakesh Udiyar. "It was the director's idea completely for me to have a Rambo type of body for this particular film. I completely surrendered to the director's vision and worked towards it," Ram Charan said in a statement, reports news agency IANS. Vinaya Vidheya Rama has been directed by Boyapati Srinu. Over the weekend, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared snippets from his workout regime and also pictures and details about his weekly schedule.

"Rough, raw and extremely tough. Mr C's workout - tailor made by Rakesh Udiyar for Vinaya Vidheya Rama," read an excerpt from her post.

Take a look.

Upasana also shared a video of Ram Charan working out on the sets of Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

According to another Instagram post of hers, Ram Charan had to follow the diet for 21 days and had to fast every day for 12 hours. Of maintaining the diet, Ram Charan said, "It is extremely easy to get distracted when you are on a diet. Luckily for me, Upasana is really good at whipping up some extremely tasty healthy food," IANS reports.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, also stars Vivek Oberoi, Prashanth, Naveen Chandra, Sneha and Aryan Rajesh in pivotal roles.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is scheduled to release on January 11.

Before Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Ram Charan was seen in 2018's blockbuster film Rangasthalam. Meanwhile, he has also signed up for Rajamouli's RRR, also starring Jr NTR.

(With IANS inputs)