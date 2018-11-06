Vinaya Vidheya Rama First Poster: Ram Charan Looks Intense

Ram Charan in the first poster of Vinaya Vidheya Rama (Courtesy DVVMovies)

Highlights Vinaya Vidheya Rama also features Kiara Advani and Vicek Oberoi Ram Charan was last seen in Rangasthalam The film will reportedly hit the theaters in January 2019

Ram Charan, who was last seen in Sukumar's Rangasthalam, which released earlier this year, will feature next in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The first poster of the film has been unveiled by the makers, which features the Telugu superstar in an intense and rugged look. Directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by DVV Danayya, the film also features Kiara Advani as the leading lady and Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. The Vinaya Vidheya Rama poster also announced that the teaser of the film will be released on November 9. The film will reportedly hit the theaters in January next year. Currently, the post-production work is on for Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Vivek Oberoi had earlier shared a photo of himself with actor Ram Charan from the last day of the shoot. "Camera on "warriors" camera off "brothers"! Last day of shoot for the film, epic experience! Loved every moment. My brother Ram Charan you are a delight to work with. Thank you for the love, respect and hospitality. You have all the great qualities of your legendary father," Ram Charan captioned the photo.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama will be Kiara Advani's second Telugu film. Kiara made her Telugu debut in Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu. In Bollywood she was last seen in Machine, which released in 2017. She also featured in Netflix anthology Lust Stories in the segment directed by Karan Johar.

Ram Charan also has a film with S Rajamouli in the line-up. For the first time the actor is collaborating with Jr NTR for the film. This will be Ram Charan's second collaboration with the Baahubali director after Magadheera.