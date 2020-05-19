How Raghu Ram, Natalie Di Luccio And Baby Rhythm Are Gearing Up For 'The Real Test'

Raghu with Rhythm and Natalie. (courtesy: instaraghu)

Cuteness aside, Raghu Ram's latest Instagram post also has a special message. On Tuesday, Raghu shared a picture of himself with wife Natalie Di Luccio and their baby Rhythm, urging their fans to stay indoors during Lockdown 4.0. We couldn't take our eyes off Raghu and Natalie's son Rhythm, who could be seen looking at the camera amusingly. The caption on the picture read: "Stay home." Sharing the super cute picture on the photograph sharing application, Raghu wrote: "The longer the lockdown continues, the tougher it will get to follow it strictly. But this is the real test. #StayHome #StaySafe #BabyRhythm #ZukZuk #Family."

Raghu and Natalie welcomed their son Rhythm in January, this year. Natalie shared the first picture of Rhythm and she wrote: "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation, I permeate the universe, like light, like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic, eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello world."

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple got divorced in January 2018. He is best known for hosting MTV India reality shows such as Roadies, Dropout Pvt Ltd and Splitsvilla, all of which he produced. He's also featured in a few Bollywood movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Jhoota Hi Sahi.