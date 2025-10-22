Nutritionist Reveals How To Optimise Sleep And Circadian Rhythm For Better Health

Sleeping for at least eight hours a day forms the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. Alongside this, aligning your circadian rhythm enhances the benefits of good nutrition and regular exercise. On Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a post explaining, "If you are not optimising your sleep and circadian rhythm, all your other efforts like exercise and diet will be less effective." The post underscores the importance of quality sleep and syncing your body's internal clock.

In the caption, the nutritionist adds, "You can eat clean, exercise daily, and still not see results... if your sleep and circadian rhythm are off balance." According to the nutritionist, when sleep and the internal clock are out of sync, they can hinder overall health and wellness.

She continues, "Your body's repair, detox, and fat-burning processes depend on your internal clock. When you stay up late, eat at odd hours, or scroll past midnight, you're working against your biology."

So, how can one fix this? Ms Mukerjee suggests a few simple yet effective lifestyle changes:

Sleep and wake up at the same time every day.

Avoid eating heavy meals after sunset.

Get early morning sunlight to reset your body clock.

Reduce screen time at least an hour before bed.

In her concluding note, Anjali Mukerjee emphasises the importance of maintaining balance among these factors, explaining that it can lead to better overall health. "When your sleep improves, your metabolism, hormones, and overall health fall into alignment - effortlessly," she concludes.

Previously, research from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that nearly one in three urban Indians struggles with sleep-related issues such as insomnia and poor sleep quality. These problems can cause fatigue, weight gain, poor concentration, and even increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease. To address this, here is a list of simple, joyful bedtime rituals that can help you drift into deeper, more restful sleep.

Additionally, "Taking a warm shower before bed can help you sleep better. A warm shower dilates your blood vessels, especially in your hands, feet and skin. Once you step out of the shower, your body cools down quickly, and that drop in temperature signals your body to relax and start releasing melatonin, a sleep hormone," explained Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, in an Instagram post. Click here to read in detail.

