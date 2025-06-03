Want To Boost Melatonin Levels Naturally? Take A Hot Shower Before Bed, Doctor Explains Why

You may have heard about the benefits of cold showers, which have gained popularity as a trend on social media. However, hot showers deserve equal attention for their impressive health benefits.

A hot shower helps relax your muscles and relieve the stress of the day. Not only does it aid in relaxation, but it can also help alleviate various ailments and contribute to a better night's sleep, particularly when taken before bedtime. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, explains in an Instagram post how hot showers can boost melatonin production and enhance sleep quality.

Hot shower for better sleep: Know the benefits

"Taking a warm shower before bed can help you sleep better. A warm shower dialetes your blood vessels, especially in your hands, feet and skin. Once you step out of the shower, your body cools down quickly and that drop in temperature signals your body to relax and starts releasing melatonin, a sleep hormone," Dr. Sethi said in the video.

Improved sleep can lead to better cognitive function, an improved mood, and overall health.

What is the best time?

"Research shows that even a 10-minute shower at around 104-105 degrees Fahrenheit (40-43 degrees Celsius) taken one to two hours before bed can significantly improve sleep quality," the expert explained.

"It's one of the simplest, drug-free hacks for better sleep - and it really works," he mentioned.

Other health benefits of hot water baths

In addition to better sleep, hot showers have numerous other health benefits:

One of the primary benefits of a warm shower is its ability to relax muscles and reduce tension.

They can provide relief from respiratory symptoms.

They alleviate soreness and stiffness, making them an excellent choice for those with muscle pain or post-workout soreness.

Warm water helps to open up the skin's pores, promoting cleansing and reducing acne or other skin-related issues.

Incorporating a warm shower into your routine, especially before bed, can lead to multiple health benefits, including physical relief from muscle tension and enhanced mental well-being. This simple practice can greatly contribute to a more restful night's sleep and promote overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.