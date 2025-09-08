Nutritionist Shares Simple Morning Habits To Boost Your Energy Naturally

A disturbed circadian rhythm—the body's internal clock that regulates energy, digestion, hormone production, and sleep quality—may be the cause if you consistently struggle with exhaustion even after getting enough sleep. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, small, daily lifestyle adjustments can correct this cycle and bring vitality back. In her recent Instagram post, Lovneet Batra has shared a list of morning habits that can help reset your energy.

“Always Tired? Reset Your Energy with These Morning Habits,” Lovneet writes in the caption of the post.

Set Consistent Wake-Up Time

Cortisol and melatonin cycles, which control alertness and sleep, can be stabilised by waking up at the same time every day—within a 30-minute window. Additionally, it supports digestion and metabolism by maintaining the balance of intestinal motility.

Step Into Morning Light

The suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), the brain's master clock, is reset by just 10 to 15 minutes of exposure to natural light, even on overcast days. This signal improves mood and increases alertness by signalling your body that it is daytime.

Eat a Protein-Rich Breakfast

Protein at the start of the day promotes balanced cortisol levels, improves insulin sensitivity, and reduces mid-morning cravings. Nuts, lentils, Greek yoghurt, and eggs can all help maintain consistent energy levels.

Delay Caffeine for 1 Hour

Even though it would be tempting to have coffee as soon as you wake up, delaying for at least an hour avoids cortisol spikes that follow. This guarantees that caffeine acts when you need it most and helps prevent midday collapses.

Align Meals with Your Gut Clock

Circadian rhythms are also followed by the bacteria in your gut. Avoiding large meals after 10 PM in particular improves metabolic health, food absorption, and digestion.

Include Circadian Nutrients

Lovneet suggests including magnesium, tryptophan, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12 to keep your internal rhythms in sync. Foods like leafy greens, fatty salmon, nuts, and seeds can help maintain hormonal balance and improve brain function.

Reduce Blue Light at Night

Melatonin is suppressed by evening exposure to blue light from phones or computers, which delays the onset of sleep. Choosing warm lighting and lowering screen brightness promotes natural relaxation.

Experts emphasise that consistency is key to resetting energy rather than making significant adjustments. This checklist can be used as a reset strategy if you've been feeling exhausted lately.

