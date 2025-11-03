"Men Prefer Heart Attacks To Opening Up To Women": Ex <i>Roadies</i> Judge Raghu Ram

Raghu Ram, infamous for being a stern judge on MTV's reality show Roadies, said women are the root cause of men's physical and mental illness during a podcast show Two Girls & Two Cups podcast. He went on to claim that men prefer heart attacks or surgeries to opening up to women.

"Girls Reject Men When They Open Up"

"Girls are a huge problem because they may say they need emotionally open men, but they don't actually want them. When a man turns emotional, they reject him saying, 'You're like a girl! We've lost respect for you.' Because of girls, guys don't share anything. We're happy to have a heart attack at 60 instead," said Raghu.

He claimed that it's only men who die of heart attacks around 60. "It's because of the way women don't accept us when we open up. We don't even have an option. How bad can it be? Heart attack? Bypass surgery? We'll do that. But I won't say something vulnerable to a woman. When a man does, women use that against him," said Raghu, claiming these are "inbuilt" traits of women.

He also cited an example of a woman's remark during The Audition Room, a series he does on his YouTube channel Raghu Box.

The contestant said she wouldn't respect men who don't earn. Raghu posed a question in response, "What if we say women who aren't pretty aren't worthy of our love? Also, as we grow older, our capacity to earn only increases. Your looks would go down. Then? Have we ever made it conditional for you?"

Citing from his Roadies days, Raghu said he met women who are far more aggressive than men.

"Girls Are Not Gentlemen"

"There were some women in Roadies that made our ears turn red, smoke come out, and fall on the floor. I was taking notes from them. Their decibel levels and language... when girls get down to it. Girls are not gentlemen. Even when men are fighting, there's still a limit. Women don't have that limit. They get so screechy and what they say is very hurtful. We get very scared," said Raghu.

About Raghu Ram

He began his career as the creator of Hindi reality shows MTV Roadies (2003-2014) and MTV Splitsvilla (2008-2009). Ram later also hosted various television shows.

He made his film debut with the Hindi romantic comedy Jhootha Hi Sahi (2010) and also worked in the Tamil action comedy Doctor (2021). He made his Telugu debut with the crime comedy Keedaa Cola (2023).