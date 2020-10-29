How Priyanka Chopra Marked 12 Years Of Fashion

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Fashion. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights The film released in theatres on October 29 in 2008

It was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a post celebrating 12 years of Fashion

Madhur Bhandarkar's film Fashion, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles, marked 12 years on Thursday. The film released in theatres on October 29 in 2008. Marking 12 years of the film, Priyanka Chopra, who played the role of a supermodel named Meghna Mathur in it, wrote: "12 years to #Fashion. It was 2008. I was just about 5 years into my acting career and had already seen extreme highs and extreme lows in it. I was told taking on this movie could be a risk. But working with the brilliant Madhur Bhandarkar and his incredible team of writers, Ajay Monga, Niranjan Iyengar and Anuraadha Tewari, for almost 6 months before we even started the movie, was one of the most collaborative experiences of my life."

She added: "Then on set, bringing life into all the various shades of my character Meghna Mathur, was one of my first truly immersive acting jobs. Thank you to the incredible cast that made everything I did much better. Thank you to the amazing technicians and crew, who through all the craziness, always brought it home. And most importantly, thank you to the audience who went to theatres to watch what was then billed as a 'female-centric' movie and made it a huge success which in turn helped showcase that women could hold their own at the box office. #Jalwa. Thank you all for remembering this piece of work with such fondness."

In her post, Priyanka Chopra also shared a clip comprising some sequences and BTS clips from the sets of the 2008 film.

Fashion also featured Ashwin Mushran, Harsh Chhaya, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Rohit Roy and Arbaaz Khan, among many others.

Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a post on Thursday celebrating 12 years of the film. "12 years of Fashion. Always humbled by the love showered on the film. A big thanks to the star cast and the entire technical team," he wrote.

Fashion fetched Priyanka Chopra the National Film Award for the Best Actress. Kangana Ranaut won the National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film. Fashion received seven nominations at the 54th Filmfare Awards, including the Best Director for Madhur Bhandarkar.