How Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Wished Sophie And Joe Jonas On Their Anniversary

The Jonas' attended Grammys together last year. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last year

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017

On Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding anniversary, the couple received special greetings from their family members. Joe Jonas' brother Nick and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra shared mushy pictures of the couple on their respective Instagram stories. Priyanka Chopra posted a picture, in which Joe and Sophie can be seen hugging. "Happy anniversary love birds," she wrote, adding heart emojis to the caption. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a picture from Sophie and Joe's wedding album and wrote: "Happy anniversary guys. Love you."

See the pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram story.

Joe Jonas posted a dreamy picture from the wedding and he wrote tagging Sophie Turner: "The best two years of my life. Love you."

"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," read Sophie Turner's anniversary post.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and they had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Their wedding took place right after the Jonas brothers attended the Billboard Awards. The couple later hosted an official wedding ceremony in France, which was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Soon after their wedding, Sophie and Joe flew off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple welcomed a baby daughter in July, last year.

Sophie Turner is best-known for her role as Sansa Stark in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. In terms of work, she was last seen in the film X Men: Dark Phoenix. Joe Jonas is a part of the popular band Jonas Brothers, which also includes his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.