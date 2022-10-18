How Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu Spent Her Day. See Inside

A still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu, who is soon going to embrace parenthood, has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram stories and simply captioned it as "love youself". In the video, the actress looks pretty in a floral print ensemble as she smiles while making a video. Don't miss her pregnancy glow. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Check out Bipasha's post below:

A few days ago, Bipasha Basu shared a video in which she can be seen showing off her baby bump in a yellow ensemble and captioned it as "love yourself."

Here have a look:

Last month, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. The mom-to-be looked pretty in a pink ensemble, while the father-to-be looked handsome in a blue suit. The actress shared a video, in which we can see some memorable moments from the baby shower. In the caption, she wrote, "Then there were three," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

In August, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the pregnancy on Instagram by sharing pictures from the maternity photoshoot. Along with the photos, they wrote a long note expressing their happiness. The excerpt from the note read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Here have a look:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love on the sets of Alone and got married in April 2016.