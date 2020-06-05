How Masaba's Rumoured Boyfriend Satyadeep Misra Wished Neena Gupta On Birthday

Satyadeep Misra in a still from Neena Gupta's video (courtesy neena_gupta)

Highlights Neena Gupta celebrated her 65th birthday on Thursday

Neena Gupta was sent a compilation of video messages

Satyadeep's message was one of them

Neena Gupta's 65th birthday on Thursday was made special by a montage of video messages, collected and gift-wrapped by her daughter Masaba Gupta. The 65-year-old actress, overwhelmed with all the love, shared the video in three Instagram posts on her birthday, with this adorable message: "Uffo, kyun rula rahe ho. Thank you so much and thank you Masaba for making this beautiful video." Neena Gupta has been living in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra from before the lockdown was imposed while Masaba is currently in Goa with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra. The video montage sent by Masaba also includes a message from Satyadeep, who said he cleaned up well for filming the video.

Here's how Satyadeep wished Neena Gupta on her birthday: "Happy birthday Neena ji, main aap ki yeh message record karne ke liye bahut shareef lag raha hun abhi. But there are two sets of lucky people these days - one group that's in Mukteshwar and the other group that's in Goa. From one set of very fortunate people to the other - Have a great year, a great day. See you in Goa soon, we are looking for houses for you here."

Neena Gupta also received adorable birthday wishes from Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana, who said she's 16, and Gajraj Rao, who thinks Neena is 55.

Meawhile, Masaba and Satyadeep are staying together in Goa - he has a house there. They reportedly travelled to Goa for a getaway ahead of the lockdown and have been staying there since. Masaba and Satyadeep recently featured on each other's Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Masaba was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. They filed for divorce last year, months after announcing their separation. Meanwhile, Satyadeep got married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and the two divorced in 2013. Satyadeep has starred in films such as One Killed Jessica, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Tigers and Bombay Velvet. He also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan. Masaba, who own the brand House Of Masaba, just launched a new range of perfumes.