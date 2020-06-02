Masaba Gupta's Work From Home Pic - Captured By Rumoured Boyfriend Satyadeep Misra

Highlights
Designer Masaba Gupta just made an appearance on her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra's Instagram. Masaba and Satyadeep are in Goa together - they had reportedly travelled to Goa for a weekend getaway ahead of the lockdown and have been staying there since then. Masaba, who recently launched a new range of perfumes, featured in a work from home-themed photo on actor Satyadeep Misra's Instagram story. He first shared a click of Masaba's new line of perfumes, captioning it as "work from home", and then shared a glimpse of Masaba, in her "pre-launch focus" mood. In the photo posted on his Instagram story, Masaba can be seen working on a laptop with her new range of perfume bottles neatly lined up beside her on the bed.
Take a look:
Masaba recently Instagrammed a promotional video for her newly launched range of perfumes, which appears to have been filmed entirely in Satyadeep's Goa house. There are several glimpses of Satyadeep's Goa residence in Masaba's recent Instagram posts.
For a sense of adventure We can't wait for the launch of #MasabaForMoiByNykaa Tune in tomorrow at 11:30am for a live with @nykaabeauty #MasabaByNykaa #ElevateYourSpirit @siddharthjain911 Make up @eshwarlog Assisted by @aashna_shah | | Hairstylist @deepa_hairstylist__ | Stylist @spacemuffin27 |
Nobody likes a chick with muscles But I love it I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete,utter love with my genetics - I've had these arms since I was 17 or 18 maybe. A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days. I am not overweight or underweight or dieting ( and thankful for the food on my plate ) Infact I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this - so some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days - a workout is always done. * this is hardly an issue as compared to the ones out there but I really felt like even if someone will feel as good as I feel as I write this,when they read it ....it will feel like a small victory for me.
Earlier, Satyadeep Misra also modelled for face masks launched by Masaba's brand. "A lot of people asked - House Of Masaba masks are unisex," he captioned his selfie in a mask.
Masaba Gupta was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. They filed for divorce last year, months after announcing their separation. Meanwhile, Satyadeep got married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and the two divorced in 2013. Satyadeep has starred in films such as One Killed Jessica, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Tigers and Bombay Velvet. He also featured in both the seasons of the web-series Thinkistan. Masaba is best known for her quirky designs and her fashion label House Of Masaba, which is a top favourite of Bollywood celebrities.