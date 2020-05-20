Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra, Reportedly Dating, Are Locked Down In Goa

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are reportedly together (courtesy Instagram)

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra recently found a spot on the trends' list following a Mumbai Mirror article stating the two are reportedly dating and are currently in Goa together. According to Mumbai Mirror, Masaba and Satyadeep reportedly travelled to Goa together for a weekend getaway in March but the designer couldn't make it back to Mumbai as the lockdown was imposed on March 25. From Satyadeep Misra's Instagram posts, it appears that the actor has a house in Goa. Masaba Gupta was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. They filed for divorce last year, months after announcing their separation. Meanwhile, Satyadeep got married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and the two divorced in 2013.

Satyadeep recently shared a post on Instagram, which reveals he indeed is in Goa, as he wrote: "Had the bike washed last evening... after months! And of course, it had to rain last night! Ah well" and added Goa and Anjuna in the hashtags. Meanwhile, Masaba has also been sharing updates on Instagram but without the location tag in her posts.

However, some of Masaba's recent Instagram entries feature the same interior as seen in one of Satyadeep's posts shared earlier in April.

This has been Masaba Gupta's favourite work-out spot which is also Satyadeep's favourite photography location.

We also spotted these adorable comment exchanges between Satyadeep and Masaba on Instagram. "My handsome," she commented in a post.

Satyadeep Misra's body of work includes films such as No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Bombay Velvet. Masaba Gupta is best known for her quirky designs and fashion label House of Masaba, which is a top favourite of Bollywood celebrities.