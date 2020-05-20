Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra, Reportedly Dating, Are Locked Down In Goa

Highlights
- Masaba reportedly travelled to Goa for a weekend getaway
- She appears to be staying at Satyadeep's home in Goa
- Similar interiors were spotted in both hers and Satyadeep's posts
Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra recently found a spot on the trends' list following a Mumbai Mirror article stating the two are reportedly dating and are currently in Goa together. According to Mumbai Mirror, Masaba and Satyadeep reportedly travelled to Goa together for a weekend getaway in March but the designer couldn't make it back to Mumbai as the lockdown was imposed on March 25. From Satyadeep Misra's Instagram posts, it appears that the actor has a house in Goa. Masaba Gupta was previously married to filmmaker Madhu Mantena. They filed for divorce last year, months after announcing their separation. Meanwhile, Satyadeep got married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009 and the two divorced in 2013.
Satyadeep recently shared a post on Instagram, which reveals he indeed is in Goa, as he wrote: "Had the bike washed last evening... after months! And of course, it had to rain last night! Ah well" and added Goa and Anjuna in the hashtags. Meanwhile, Masaba has also been sharing updates on Instagram but without the location tag in her posts.
However, some of Masaba's recent Instagram entries feature the same interior as seen in one of Satyadeep's posts shared earlier in April.
Nobody likes a chick with muscles But I love it I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete,utter love with my genetics - I've had these arms since I was 17 or 18 maybe. A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days. I am not overweight or underweight or dieting ( and thankful for the food on my plate ) Infact I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this - so some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days - a workout is always done. * this is hardly an issue as compared to the ones out there but I really felt like even if someone will feel as good as I feel as I write this,when they read it ....it will feel like a small victory for me.
This has been Masaba Gupta's favourite work-out spot which is also Satyadeep's favourite photography location.
We also spotted these adorable comment exchanges between Satyadeep and Masaba on Instagram. "My handsome," she commented in a post.
Satyadeep Misra's body of work includes films such as No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Bombay Velvet. Masaba Gupta is best known for her quirky designs and fashion label House of Masaba, which is a top favourite of Bollywood celebrities.