Designer Masaba Gupta And Madhu Mantena File For Divorce, Request 'Privacy'

After separating on a trial basis last year, designer Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Madhu Mantena have filed for divorce.

The now estranged couple filed for divorce at Bandra's Family Court here on Wednesday.

"After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced," they said in a joint statement.

"We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time," they added.

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena announced their separation last year in August. They decided to separate on a trial basis at that time.

"Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'," they said at that point.

Masaba married Madhu Mantena in June 2015 in a court marriage, which was followed by a grand celebratory party. Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta with cricketer Viv Richards.

