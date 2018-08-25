Neena Gupta's Daughter Masaba And Husband Madhu Mantena Announce 'Trial Separation' After 3 Years Of Marriage

Masaba photographed with Madhu Mantena in Mumbai.

Designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta, on Saturday announced that she and her filmmaker husband Madhu Mantena have decided to separate on 'trial' basis. Masaba posted a statement on social media, which read: "Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'." In the joint statement, Masaba added that they "still hope to find reconciliation."

"We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us.... All we can say to them is to give us time and to give us love when we reach out to you," Masaba and Madhu Mantena added in their statement.

Read the complete joint statement here:

Masaba is a celebrated fashion designer and the owner of House Of Masaba while Madhu Mantena is one of the four owners of Phantom Films along with Anurag basu, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. Outside Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena has produced films like Mausam, Rakta Charitra and Ghajini.

Masaba married Madhu Mantena in June 2015 in a court marriage, which was followed by a grand celebratory party. Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta with cricketer Viv Richards.