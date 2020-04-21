How Masaba Learned To Love Her 'Caribbean Body' And Dad Vivian Richards' Genes

Masaba Gupta shared this photo (courtesy masabagupta)

Designer Masaba Gupta, who often writes inspiring posts about body positivity, added one more to the list recently. Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards from when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. Sharing a few glimpses of her work-out session, the 31-year-old designer, opened up about disapproving of her body as a school girl and added that she learnt to embrace herself overtime: "Nobody likes a chick with muscles but I love it. I have my father's Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete, utter love with my genetics - I've had these arms since I was 17 or 18 may be," read an excerpt from her post.

Masaba shared a memory from her childhood as a pretext for what she was going to write next: "A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days. I am not overweight or underweight or dieting (and thankful for the food on my plate). In fact, I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this - so some lazy days, some bad mood days, some super chirpy days - a workout is always done."

Shout-outs from her Instafam and celeb friends poured in on Masaba's post with the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu and Kim Sharma writing: "I love to have muscle tone." Kubbra Sait wrote: "Nothing is sexier than loving who you are. You fire baby! " while Tahira Kashyap added: "I loveeee your curves!! Bas bol diya."

Read Masaba Gupta's post here:

Masaba's Instagram is filled with throwback memories featuring her dad Viv Richards. Vivian Richards later married Miriam while Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Masaba also had a family reunion with both her parents on Viv Richards' 2018 birthday.

Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Madhu Mantena filed for divorce after being separated for a year.