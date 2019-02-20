How Lovely Are Deepika Padukone And Her Mom Ujjala's Smiles In These Pics?

Deepika Padukone shared this picture with her mother Ujjala Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and her mother Ujjala Padukone's smiles are infectious. Yes, we have proof. On Wednesday, Deepika lit up Instagram by sharing two fabulous pictures of herself with Ujjala Padukone, which appears to be taken during the Sportstar Aces Awards last week. "Trying to get her to smile... but she's such a natural," read Deepika's caption for the pictures. She also added a heart emoticon to her post and the hashtag 'mother and daughter.' The 33-year-old actress looks pretty in an orange gown while Ujjala Padukone is seen in a sari. The mother-daughter duo have been photographed on a couch. Like many of us, Deepika's sister Anisha also hearts the pictures, which has got over 5 lakh likes including that of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

Take a look at the post here.

Lovely, isn't it?

At the Sportstar Aces Awards, Ranveer joined Deepika and her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. Mr Padukone was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event. Pictures of Ranveer and Deepika cheering for Prakash Padukone went crazy viral.

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in an extremely private ceremony in Italy's Lake Como in November. In India, the couple hosted three wedding receptions.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, last seen in "Padmaavat" with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, recently signed up for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. In December, Ranveer Singh was seen in the blockbuster Simmba while his new film Gully Boy hit the screens on Valentine's Day. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and is running successfully in the theatres.