Deepika Padukone's Valentine's Day Plan Includes Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy

Valentine's Day 2019: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Actress Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her first Valentine's Day after getting married by watching her actor husband Ranveer Singh's new release Gully Boy. Interacting with the media at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 on Tuesday, Deepika said: "I think I am going to watch Gully Boy, which releases on Valentine's Day. Also, my parents will be in town. So, will be spending the day with them." Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in Italy in November 2018 and while her husband has already been seen in Simmba in the post-wedding scene, Deepika is yet to make a silver screen appearance after getting married.

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. When asked about the film, Deepika said: "I can't reveal much. I can just say that we have already started preparation. In fact, we will start filming from next month."

Deepika said she has not imposed any rules or regulations on Ranveer. "I think whatever rules I have followed for myself, I think he should follow too, not out of compulsion. It must be more out of discipline because I think the more successful you get and the busier you get. You tend to forget taking care of yourself. So, for me, it's important to get enough sleep and to eat well all for the right reasons."

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy features Ranveer and Alia Bhatt and it is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.