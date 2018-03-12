How Karisma Kapoor Made Daughter Samiera's 13th Birthday Special

Samiera's big day was made a little bit extra special by the birthday-special post made by Karisma on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 12, 2018 16:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Karisma Kapoor Made Daughter Samiera's 13th Birthday Special

Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Samiera turned 13 on Sunday
  2. Karisma shared a throwback photo on Instagram
  3. "Happy 13th," she wrote
Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samiera is a teenager now - she celebrated her 13th birthday on Sunday. Her big day was made a little bit extra special by the birthday-special post made by Karisma on Instagram. Karisma shared an old photo of herself and Samiera from when she was a baby and added an adorable caption to it: "#happy13th #mama's love #forever," wrote the 43-year-old actress. The photo, shared on Sunday, has garnered over 150,636 'likes' in less than a day. Karisma and baby Sameira's photo turned out to be an instant hit with fans and followers, most of who reviewed the photo as "cute" and "priceless" in the comments section.

Priceless indeed. Here's what Karisma Kapoor posted on Samiera's birthday.
 
 

#happy13th#mama'slove #forever

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Karisma is also parent to eight-year-old son Kiaan - Samiera and Kiaan are Karisma's children with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. Both Samiera and Kiaan are Karisma's constant companions at showbiz events and family gatherings - from movie screenings to birthday celebrations, Samiera and Kiaan can always be spotted hanging out with the Kapoors. The young duo was recently spotted at the birthday celebrations of Karisma's father, actor Randhir Kapoor. They also regularly feature on Karisma's Instagram - remember the Christmas photos with the Kapoor clan?
 
 

With the grand lady #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids#christmascheer#familylunch

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Comments
Last year, a photo of Samiera, Kiaan and along with their aunt Kareena Kapoor and nephew Taimur Ali Khan went crazy viral when the young ones dropped by on the sets of where the Kapoor sisters were shooting an advert. Samiera and Kiaan were also part of Taimur's first birthday celebrations in Pataudi.
 
 

We had a special visitor on our set yesterday #taimur#ourjaan#ourbabies#ourlife#ourworld#familylove

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


 
 

Enjoying the village life #familyovereverything#familygoals #birthdaycountdown#pataudidiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Karisma Kapoor is best known for films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Fiza, Fiza and Zubeidaa and was last seen in 2012's Dangerous Ishhq.
 

Trending

karisma kapoorsamiera

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Farmers ProtestForest FireTerroristNawaz SharifArvind KejriwalXiaomiLose WeightHealth BenefitsSridevi Rajiv Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................