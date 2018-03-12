How Karisma Kapoor Made Daughter Samiera's 13th Birthday Special

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samiera is a teenager now - she celebrated her 13th birthday on Sunday. Her big day was made a little bit extra special by the birthday-special post made by Karisma on Instagram. Karisma shared an old photo of herself and Samiera from when she was a baby and added an adorable caption to it: "#happy13th #mama's love #forever," wrote the 43-year-old actress. The photo, shared on Sunday, has garnered over 150,636 'likes' in less than a day. Karisma and baby Sameira's photo turned out to be an instant hit with fans and followers, most of who reviewed the photo as "cute" and "priceless" in the comments section.
Karisma is also parent to eight-year-old son Kiaan - Samiera and Kiaan are Karisma's children with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. Both Samiera and Kiaan are Karisma's constant companions at showbiz events and family gatherings - from movie screenings to birthday celebrations, Samiera and Kiaan can always be spotted hanging out with the Kapoors. The young duo was recently spotted at the birthday celebrations of Karisma's father, actor Randhir Kapoor. They also regularly feature on Karisma's Instagram - remember the Christmas photos with the Kapoor clan?
Samiera and Kiaan were also part of Taimur's first birthday celebrations in Pataudi.
Karisma Kapoor is best known for films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Fiza, Fiza and Zubeidaa and was last seen in 2012's Dangerous Ishhq.