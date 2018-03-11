"Kareena And I Practised Our Choice To Work Post Marriage, Kids": Karisma Kapoor Karisma said, "I think it is a myth that Kapoor bahus (daughters-in-law) do not work"

Share EMAIL PRINT Kareena Kapoor with sister Karisma Kapoor (Image courtesy - therealkarismakapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Karisma was the first 'Kapoor' girl to break the stereotype in Bollywood Both sisters continued to work in Bollywood post marriage, kids Karisma will make a cameo appearance in SRK's Zero bahus (daughters-in-law) do not work. Whether it is my mother (Babita, wife of Randhir Kapoor) or Neetu (Kapoor - Rishi Kapoor's wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children. On the other hand, Jennifer (Kendal - wife of Shashi Kapoor) aunty and Geeta (Bali - first wife of Shammi Kapoor) aunty worked throughout, even after marriage. So, we all practised our choice."



Joining



Talking of their childhood dream to join their family's legacy in Indian cinema, Karisma recalled an incident and said, "Every weekend when we used to go to Chembur to meet our grandparents, by crossing our R.K. Studio, we used to get fascinated seeing how many talented people are there in our family, bringing out some of the fine films. We always wanted to be a part of this journey and contribute to our cinema."



Both Karisma and Kareena have continued to work in Bollywood post marriage and kids; setting a benchmark for other actresses. Although Karisma's last full-fledged film was 2012's Dangerous Ishhq, yet she continued to make quite effective appearances in several Bollywood projects. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in 2016's Udta Punjab, is awaiting the release of her next film Veere Di Wedding.



Karisma was the first 'Kapoor' girl to break the stereotype in Bollywood. Not only did she embark her journey in Indian cinema at the age of 17 but is also one of the most successful stars kids of all time. She had starred in blockbuster hits such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and critically acclaimed films like Fiza and Zubeidaa. Karisma will reportedly make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Zero.



Karisma is a mother of two -



(With inputs from IANS)



Karisma Kapoor dismissed the widespread myth about the first family of Bollywood (the Kapoors) that they do not allow their daughters-in-laws to work in films, reported news agency IANS. Karisma, who was at a media-organised conclave had said, "I think it is a myth that Kapoor(daughters-in-law) do not work. Whether it is my mother (Babita, wife of Randhir Kapoor) or Neetu (Kapoor - Rishi Kapoor's wife) aunty, they made a choice of not working after marriage and having children. On the other hand, Jennifer (Kendal - wife of Shashi Kapoor) aunty and Geeta (Bali - first wife of Shammi Kapoor) aunty worked throughout, even after marriage. So, we all practised our choice."Joining Karisma was her sister Kareena Kapoor , who added that their parents' (Randhir Kapoor and Babita) support had helped them throughout. "Also, I think our parents were very cosmopolitan. They did not stop us from doing what we wanted to. My father was very supportive. Though he did not recommend us to any producer, he always encouraged us to fly," IANS quoted Kareena Kapoor as saying.Talking of their childhood dream to join their family's legacy in Indian cinema, Karisma recalled an incident and said, "Every weekend when we used to go to Chembur to meet our grandparents, by crossing our R.K. Studio, we used to get fascinated seeing how many talented people are there in our family, bringing out some of the fine films. We always wanted to be a part of this journey and contribute to our cinema."Both Karisma and Kareena have continued to work in Bollywood post marriage and kids; setting a benchmark for other actresses. Although Karisma's last full-fledged film was 2012's, yet she continued to make quite effective appearances in several Bollywood projects. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in 2016's, is awaiting the release of her next filmKarisma was the first 'Kapoor' girl to break the stereotype in Bollywood. Not only did she embark her journey in Indian cinema at the age of 17 but is also one of the most successful stars kids of all time. She had starred in blockbuster hits such asand critically acclaimed films likeand. Karisma will reportedly make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Karisma is a mother of two - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan - while Kareena is mum to Taimur Ali Khan (With inputs from IANS)