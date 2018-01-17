Viral: Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Samiera And Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Pose Together

Highlights
- Karima's daughter strike a pose with dad Sunjay Kapur
- Samiera was born to Karisma and Sunjay in 2005
- Karisma and Sunjay divorced in 2016
See the lovely picture of Sunjay Kapoor with his daughter here.
#SamairaKapur #sunjaykapur Karisma Kapoor Karishma Kapoor #KarismaKapoor #KarishmaKapoor #Bollywood #Sexy #Lolo #india #Pakistan #kapoorsisters #Fashion #Kareenakapoorkhan #deepikapadukone #sonamkapoor #parineetichopra #arjunkapoor #varundhawan #aliabhatt #fawadkhan #ranveersingh #SalmanKhan #shahrukhkhan #ashwariyaraibachchan #ranbirkapoor #bollywoodactress #karanjohar #yummymummy #ranveersingh #filmfare #akshaykumar #manishmalhotra
Karisma's daughter Samiera is often spotted accompanying her mom to family parties or other places. Karisma also never fails to elate her fans and keeps them updated about her kids' whereabouts. Recently, Samiera and Kiaan celebrated Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur's birthday in Pataudi - the pictures of which were shared by Karisma on Instagram.
Karisma also shared a couple of pictures from their Christmas brunch, featuring father Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita, sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan.
Karisma, star of films such as Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No. 1, Raja Hindustani, was recently seen in a commercial with her sister Kareena but the Zubeidaa actress has not decided to make a comeback in films yet.