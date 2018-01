Viral: Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Samiera And Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Pose Together

Highlights Karima's daughter strike a pose with dad Sunjay Kapur Samiera was born to Karisma and Sunjay in 2005 Karisma and Sunjay divorced in 2016

#birthdayfun#ourloves#pataudidiaries @thehouseofpixels A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 5:04am PST

#christmaslunch#family A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

With the grand lady #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids#christmascheer#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur had a lovely photoshoot with his teenaged daughter Samiera - the photo of which was shared by a fan club on social media. On Wednesday, a picture of Samiera with dad Sunjay went viral. In the picture, Sunjay Kapoor strikes a perfect father-daughter pose with Samiera, 12, and the duo can be seen twinning in colour-coordinated clothes. Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003 and divorced in 2016. Samiera was born in 2005 and she also has a younger brother Kiaan Raj Kapoor, who was born in 2010. Sunjay Kapur later got married to Priya Sachdev Kapur (ex-wife of hotelier Vikram Chatwal) while Karisma is reportedly dating Sandeep Toshniwal, who also recently divorced his orthodontist wife.See the lovely picture of Sunjay Kapoor with his daughter here.Karisma's daughter Samiera is often spotted accompanying her mom to family parties or other places. Karisma also never fails to elate her fans and keeps them updated about her kids' whereabouts. Recently, Samiera and Kiaan celebrated Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur's birthday in Pataudi - the pictures of which were shared by Karisma on Instagram.Karisma also shared a couple of pictures from their Christmas brunch, featuring father Randhir Kapoor, mom Babita, sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. Another picture of the kids with their great grandKrishna Kapoor.Karisma, star of films such as, was recently seen in a commercial with her sister Kareena but theactress has not decided to make a comeback in films yet.