How Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Marked One Month Of Marriage

It is a happy day for Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple, who got married exactly a month ago, decided to share adorable posts for each other on their respective Instagram profiles, on Monday. The first picture shared by Kajal happens to be from their wedding reception. "Here's to laughter, love and all things nice," she captioned the post. The second picture, also from the reception, features the couple posing with a cake. "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments," she wrote. Adding another greyscale gem to her profile, the Singham actress wrote: "Husband."

Meanwhile, Gautam Kitchlu marked one month wedding anniversary by sharing this picture and the caption on his post read: "One month down, forever to go."

Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, in the presence of a few family members and friends. The couple flew to Maldives for their honeymoon and posted pictures from their getaway on their Instagram profiles. Here are some of the posts:

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.