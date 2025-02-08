How It Started For Kiara Advani And Siddharth Malhotra - And "How It's Going". See Their Anniversary Posts

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani completed two years of marriage on Friday (February 7). To mark the occasion, Kiara shared a playful video to wish her partner.

She added a humorous touch to the celebration by recreating a memorable moment from their wedding video. The original clip, which went viral two years ago, showed Kiara pulling Sidharth close while he jokingly pointed at his watch.

For her anniversary post, Kiara reimagined the scene in a quirky way by pulling a sled with Sidharth on it during a workout session. She captioned the video, "How it started, how it's going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra."

Sidharth, in turn, posted a romantic post on Instagram. He shared two unseen pictures from their wedding. The first image captures a tender moment where Kiara, in traditional attire, smiles joyfully while Sidharth lovingly gazes at her.

The second photo shows Sidharth extending his hand to reveal the letter "K" in henna, a sweet gesture dedicated to Kiara. He captioned the post, "Happy anniversary love @kiaraaliaadvani, officially branded as yours forever!"

ICYDK, Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7, 2023. The couple's wedding, held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was an intimate and dreamy affair, attended by close friends and family, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Manish Malhotra.

On the professional front, Sidharth and Kiara have several exciting projects lined up. The two are reportedly set to share screen space in an upcoming film by Maddock Films.

Kiara is currently shooting for Toxic with Yash and will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and Ranveer Singh in Don 3. Meanwhile, Sidharth announced his project VVAN: Force of the Forest last year, a folk thriller set for release in November this year.