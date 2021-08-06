How Ileana D'Cruz Added 'Exercise' And 'Extra Fries' In The Same Caption. Nargis Fakhri Can So Relate

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo (courtesy ileana_official )

Highlights Ileana often shares hilarious posts on Instagram

She added one more to the list on Friday

Nargis Fakhri left an ROFL comment on Ileana's post

Ileana D'Cruz can do both - fill up her Instagram with glimpses of her work out diaries and talk about fries at the same time. The 34-year-old actress summed up the 'Thank God It's Friday' mood with a pretty relatable post, one where the mind tells you to sweat it out but the heart is all for getting some fries. Ileana D'Cruz checked in on Instagram with an adorable selfie, in which she sports a rather puzzled expression. The reason behind her bewildered look is explained in the caption: "Exercise? I thought you said extra fries." Same, Ileana, same. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri checked into the comments section to confess that Ileana may have read her mind. "That caption is so me," commented Nargis Fakhri.

Ileana D'Cruz, who often trends for posting snippets of her post work out glow, hilariously talked about the struggle of living with a mother who loves to cook. "Me trying to stay fit. My momma: 'Lani look what I made for you!'" We are all foodies at heart, after all.

Last year, Ileana D'Cruz decoded the mantra behind her happy-go-lucky persona and wrote in a post: "Take care of yourself. Take care of what you choose to put into your system. The body you have is uniquely beautiful so nourish it - physically as well as mentally. Lastly dress up, show up, not for anyone else. Just do it for you. It's so worth it. Trust me."

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the recently released film The Big Bull, in which she co-starred with actor Abhishek Bachchan. Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho, Mubarakan and Happy Ending, among others.