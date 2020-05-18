'How I wish..': Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima And Samara

Highlights
Neetu Kapoor has been rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. On Monday, the veteran actress took another trip down the memory lane and took us back in time with a priceless memory featuring Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima and Riddhima's daughter Samara. In the priceless throwback family picture, they can be seen standing as they pose for the camera. Samara can be seen closing her eyes while Rishi Kapoor and Neetu can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen standing behind Rishi Kapoor and Neetu as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote a heart-wrenching caption: "How I wish this picture could remain complete as it is." Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer on April 30, this year. Take a look at the picture here:
Neetu Kapoor keeps sharing priceless memories featuring the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. A few days after Rishi Kapoor's death, Neetu wrote an elaborate post for Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Neetu shared a picture featuring herself, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family."
For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. As we've gathered our thoughts over the past few days we've also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.
Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and many others, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment in New York for 11 months. He returned to India in September last year. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka.