'How I wish..': Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima And Samara

Neetu Kapoor has been rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. On Monday, the veteran actress took another trip down the memory lane and took us back in time with a priceless memory featuring Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima and Riddhima's daughter Samara. In the priceless throwback family picture, they can be seen standing as they pose for the camera. Samara can be seen closing her eyes while Rishi Kapoor and Neetu can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen standing behind Rishi Kapoor and Neetu as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote a heart-wrenching caption: "How I wish this picture could remain complete as it is." Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer on April 30, this year. Take a look at the picture here:

Neetu Kapoor keeps sharing priceless memories featuring the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. A few days after Rishi Kapoor's death, Neetu wrote an elaborate post for Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Neetu shared a picture featuring herself, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family."

Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and many others, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment in New York for 11 months. He returned to India in September last year. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka.