How Gauri Khan And Shweta Bachchan Made Their Friend's 50th Birthday Party Special

Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan with their friends. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

On Friday, Shweta Bachchan shared lovely pictures from her friend Seema Melwani's birthday party which was also attended by Gauri Khan and Kaajal Anand. In a string of images on Instagram, Shweta looked stunning in a maroon top with a gold chain as she clicked a selfie with the birthday girl. Gauri and Shweta, who often take time out for a holiday with their friends, are seen posing with Kaajal and Seema, in the pictures, wearing embellished tiaras with "50" written on top and sitting across a table with plates of chocolate dessert.

In the caption, Shweta wrote, "Seema's Platty Joobs," and added the hashtag "golden" signifying Seema Melwani's 50th birthday. Shweta's daughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post and wished her mom's friend a happy birthday, adding a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Shweta Bachchan's post below:

Shweta Bachchan, who is superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, is close friends with Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife. Earlier, Gauri posted pictures from her Rome trip with Shweta and Kaajal, and captioned the picturesque images: "Can't get enough of Rome."

Take a look at the post below:

Both Shweta and Gauri's kids, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, respectively, are making their debut in the Hindi film industry. The duo are being launched by Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, which will release on the streaming giant Netflix. The Archies, a production by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is an Indian adaption of the popular Archies comics series.

While Gauri Khan is a renowned interior designer based in Mumbai, who has worked on many celebrity homes, Shweta Bachchan has authored the famous novel, Paradise Towers.