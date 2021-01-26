How Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Celebrated One-Month Wedding Anniversary

Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

It's raining love on Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Instagram profiles and why shouldn't it? The couple just celebrated their one month wedding anniversary on Monday. The couple marked the special day by sharing some unseen photographs from their wedding festivities. Gauahar shared a super cute note for Zaid that read: "1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to people, but for me it's the celebration of finding my true love, my bestest friend, my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong. Thank you for being just unbelievably amazing. Thank you for loving me like I have never known love could be. I love you husband. Happy one Month Jaanu."

Meanwhile, Zaid Darbar wished his wife with these words: "The best decision of our lives. Happy 1 month anniversary Jaanu. I will keep choosing you every day for every month for every year of my life! I love you Gauahar." He accompanied the post with their wedding hashtags #Gazab .

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, starred in the reality show The Khan Sisters. Other than that, the actress has also featured in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade. Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer by profession.