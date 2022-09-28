How Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others Wished Ranbir Kapoor On His 40th Birthday

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Many of his friends from the industry including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Anaita Shroff wished the actor by sharing posts on social media. On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared a post on his Instagram. He shared a picture of himself with Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, "Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya... Proud of u my boy" with a laughing, fire and cake emojis.

Check out his post here:

Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend and actor Malaika Arora too shared a birthday post for the actor. Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and his aunt Rima Jain, with whom he shares his birthday on her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Rima and Ranbir."

Check Malaika's post here:

Karan Johar too shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to our Sid, Bunny, Ayan and Shiva! Love you RK" with heart emojis.

Check out Karan's post here:

Ranbir Kapoor's best friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji too shared a post for the actor. Ayan posted the teaser of Brahamstra song Shiva Theme and wrote, "Shiva Theme. Feels right to be launching this today on Ranbir's / our Shiva's Birthday... His theme from Brahmāstra! Fire. Intensity. Spirituality. Hope you enjoy it!"

Check out his post here:

Ranbir's friend and stylist Anaita Shroff also shared a monochrome picture of herself with the actor on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday sexy, let's always reach for the stars."

Check out her post here:

Ranbir Kapoor threw a birthday bash on Tuesday night at his residence in Mumbai. The party was attended by Akash-Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Dhawan and Shaheen Bhatt among others.