How Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Deals With Trolls: 'Even The Smallest Bit Of Hate Affects Me'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, in a recent Q & A video on YouTube, opened up about dealing with social media negativity. Aaliyah, who is a blogger, said that "blocking" is her way of staying sane on social media, but not before revealing that that she indeed is affected by the slightest bit of social media trolling: "Social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. I am a sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me." She also opened up about the hatred she received over a photo of herself in underwear, which she posted on her Instagram. "Recently I posted a lounge underwear picture on my Instagram and the amount of backlash I got for it - people telling me that I should be ashamed being Indian and posting stuff like that."

Aaliyah elaborated on the extent of hatred she was subjected to for that post: "People were sending me rape threats, people were calling me a prostitute, people were sending me death threats, people were saying mean things about my family."

"I was crying constantly, I was very upset," she added.

In her video, Aaliyah said shutting out negativity is how she keeps a positive vibe on her Instagram: "I just realised it doesn't matter because these are people hiding behind their phones and I just block every one. Like if there's anything even remotely negative on my social media, I just block them. Because I want my social media to be a positive place."

Aaliyah Kashyap also talks about being related to Bollywood, battling mental health issues, her relationship and more in this video.

Aaliyah Kashyap is Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his former wife Aarti Bajaj. Last year, Anurag Kashyap had filed an FIR against a social media user who issued a rape threat to Aaliyah Kashyap.