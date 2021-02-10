Anurag Kashyap's Birthday Wish For Ex-Wife Aarti Bajaj Is A Throwback Treat

Aarti Bajaj with Anurag Kashyap. (courtesy anuragkashyap10)

Anurag Kashyap dug out a picture perfect moment from his photo archives to wish ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj on her birthday on Wednesday. Anurag Kashyap did not reveal when or where the picture was taken but it happens to be from a beach destination. In the picture, the ex-couple can be seen happily posing together. The filmmaker captioned his post: "Happy Birthday Aarti Bajaj... Look what I found in one of my old books." Tagging his and Aarti's daughter, Anurag Kashyap wrote: "Aaliyah Kashyap, who do you think you look like?" In the comments section of Anurag's post, Aarti Bajaj replied: "Thank you!!! Love it!"

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj were married from 2003 to 2009. They have a daughter named Aaliyah together. The filmmaker later got married to actress Kalki Koechlin, with whom he worked in the 2009 film Dev D. Kalki Koechlin was married to Anurag Kashyap from 2011 to 2015.

Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and Manmarziyaan, among others. His last directorial project was the Netflix film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. He is also the director of the smash hit web-series Sacred Games (both the seasons), starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The filmmaker was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's experimental film AK vs AK, co-starring Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor. The film released on streaming giant Netflix and it opened to largely positive reviews.