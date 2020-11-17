How Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Celebrated Daughter Aaradhya's Birthday. See Pics

"I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally...Forever and beyond," Aishwarya wrote for Aaradhya

How Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Celebrated Daughter Aaradhya's Birthday. See Pics

Aaradhya with Aishwarya and Abhishek (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights

  • Aaradhya celebrated her 9th birthday on Monday
  • Aishwarya shared pics on Instagram
  • Amitabh Bachchan shared a birthday greeting for Aaradhya
New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya blew out nine candles on her birthday cake on Monday and had a blast. As is tradition, Aishwarya's birthday wish for Aaradhya arrived late on Instagram but it was the perfect one to wrap the day with. Aishwarya shared glimpses of Aaradhya's birthday celebrations from last night and attached a heart-warming note for her daughter. "Happiest 9th birthday the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya. I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally...Forever and beyond... god bless you and I thank God every breath I take for you in my life. Love, love love you," read Aishwarya's birthday post for Aaradhya.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's happy faces say it all in these photos. Here, take a look:

Nine-year-old Aaradhya's birthday began with an adorable birthday greeting from her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan: "Happy birthday Aaradhya... all my love." While his birthday message may have been simple, the post he shared surely made it special. Big B Instagrammed a collage of Aaradhya's photos, one each from every year till her ninth birthday.

Newsbeep

Aaradhya Bachchan makes recurring appearances on Aishwarya's Instagram. On the actress' 47th birthday, Aaradhya popped in on Instagram. She wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday with this message shared on Aishwarya's Instagram: "Love you always Dadaji. Happy, happy birthday my dearest Dadaji."

Last seen in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.

Comments
Abhishek BachchanAaradhya Bachchan

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india