Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Granddaughter Aaradhya Is As Cute As They Are

First, happy birthday, Aaradhya! Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter turned 9 on Monday and needless to say, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan lit up Instagram with the sweetest birthday wish for her. Big B posted a photo collage featuring 9 throwback pictures of Aaradhya from when she was 1 till now. The photos, from start to end, shows how little Aaradhya has grown into a beautiful girl. Sharing the pictures, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Happy birthday, Aaradhya... all my love." Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007 and the couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya in the year 2011.

Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 78th birthday and on the occasion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a birthday post for him on behalf of Aaradhya. "Love you always Dadaji. Happy, happy birthday my dearest Dadaji," the birthday wish read.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares cute photographs of Aaradhya happily posing with grandad Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital along with Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter, who also had the virus. They have recovered since then.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. His last film was Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Prime Video in June. He co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The senior actor will next be seen in a couple of films such as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.