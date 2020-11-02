Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Celebrations With Abhishek And Aaradhya

Abhishek shared this photo from Aishwarya's birthday (courtesy bachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 47th birthday on Sunday and those who made it special include her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Glimpses of the birthday celebrations at Jalsa - the Bachchan residence - were shared by the power couple. Abhishek also attached a heart-warming birthday message for Aishwarya to his post. "Happy birthday, wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you," read Abhishek's birthday message to "wifey." Abhishek and Aishwarya indeed redefine love in the birthday moment he shared on Instagram - Ash was stunning in an embroidered suit while Abhishek complemented her in a kurta pyjama combo.

Eight-year-old Aaradhya made adorable appearances on Aishwarya's Instagram: "The absolute love of my life, Aaradhya my angel. I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally. Thank you forever and beyond," the 47-year-old actress wrote for her daughter. She also dedicated a note of gratitude to her well-wishers for showering her with best wishes on her birthday: "Thank you to all my well-wishers for all your love, blessings and best wishes today and every day. God bless always."

Apart from celebrations at home, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received birthday greetings from her friends and colleagues such as Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, to name a few.

Aishwarya tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year and recovered in a few weeks. Last seen in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.